GEORGE WASHINGTON GREENWAY, SR.

Mr. Greenway, 100, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, formerly of Linden, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 5, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Greg Stanford officiating. Burial was at Starbuck Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Roy Greenway and Ethel Pearl Wright Greenway. He was a retired shipping clerk for Campazello Produce Company, and a member of Southland Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandsons, DeWayne Greenway and Sammy Campbell, Jr.; sisters, Ethel Pearl Hickerson and Mary Jane Keen; and brothers, John, Billy, Henry, and Morrison Greenway. Survivors include his wife, Virginia Greenway; children George (Sherry) Greenway, Jr. of Waverly, Robert (Janice) Greenway of Nicholasville, and Louise (Ronnie) Ballard of Louisville, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; a sister, Mattie Ruth Egert of Austin, Texas; a brother, Jimmy (Martha Ann) Greenway of Parsons; and a host of other loving family members and friends.