DALE EVAN WALKER, SR.

Mr. Walker, 70, of Linden, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. A memorial service was held Saturday, January 22, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at Linden Church of God. The family chose cremation at Richlawn Crematory, Waverly. McDonald Funeral Home of Perry County was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Dale Walker and Kathryn Ruhl Walker. He attended Linden Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dana Walker and Robert Walker. Survivors include his wife, Aileen Walker of Linden; two sons, Dale (Angela) Walker, Jr. of Linden, and Robert F. (Danel) Walker of Japan; three sisters, Vivian Schaefer and Elizabeth Lopez, both of Linden, and Kathy VanSant of Oregon; two brothers, Richard Walker of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Daniel Walker of Jackson; grandchildren, Blake Walker, Evan Walker, Katie Walker, Emiley Walker, Sedona Walker, and Serenity Walker; and one great grandchild.