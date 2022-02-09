BUSY ELECTION YEAR: QUALIFYING PETITIONS AVAILABLE NOW

Election year 2022 promises to be a busy one with county, state, and federal ballots to be put before registered voters.

Candidates seeking election or re-election to a large number of Perry County seats on the August 4, 2022 general ballot can now pick up qualifying petitions.

With the exception of the Assessor of Property position which was filled in 2020, all county-wide elected offices will be on the ballot, including four-year terms for County Mayor, Sheriff, Road Superintendent, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Trustee, and Register of Deeds, as well as General Sessions Judge, which is for an eight-year term.

All twelve County Commissioner seats—two from each of the county’s six districts—will be on the ballot, as will Linden and Lobelville Mayors, certain Alderman seats in both municipalities, and half of the Board of Education—all for four-year terms.

In Linden, Aldermen slots from Wards One, Two, and Three are on the ballot. The Ward III seat is for a two-year term to fill the vacancy of the late Alderman Richard Jones.

In Lobelville, two seats will be decided, from Wards One and Two.

On the Perry County Board of Education, positions from Districts One, Three, and Five will be before voters.

The only other county-wide offices not on the ballot are Clerk & Master and Director of Schools, which are appointed positions.

The newly-formed 32nd Judicial District of Perry, Hickman, and Lewis counties will elect its own Circuit Court Judge, Assistant District Attorney, and Public Defender, all for eight-year terms.

The 32nd District goes into effect September 1, separating the three rural counties from urban Williamson County in the 21st District.

The election also serves as the state primary for both parties. On the primary ballots: Tennessee Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee House of Representatives, and State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman for both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The Buffalo River Review will run free of charge, beginning on the front page, an announcement for any candidate who qualifies for the ballot.

The announcement must be composed by the candidate, and preferably emailed to brreditor@tds.net, with a jpeg color photo attached, or the Review can take a photo at the office, 115 South Mill Street, Linden.

Announcement will be published as space allows. Only candidates who have filed their qualifying papers may submit announcements.

The deadline for announcements is 4:00 p.m., Friday, before the preferred Wednesday publication date. Announcements submitted after the deadline will likely be held an additional week.

The election qualifying deadline is Thursday, April 7, with a withdrawal deadline a week later.

Citizens not registered to vote may do so during regular business hours at the Election Commission office, located in Azbill Community Center.

The deadline to register for the August election is Tuesday, July 5. Early voting will be July 15-30.