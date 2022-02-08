STILL TIME TO ENTER BIG GAME CHALLENGE

Don’t forget: you have until 4:00 p.m. this Friday, February 11, to enter the Buffalo River Review’s first-ever “Big Game Challenge” where you predict the final score in the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams game this Sunday.

The winner will receive $75 for correctly guessing the score (or coming closest).

Sponsoring businesses—Marrs Logging, Bank of Perry County, Duren’s Healthmart, Doyle’s Quik Stop, and The Beauty Box—already made their score predictions; the one that is closest will win free advertising space in the contest.

The official entry form is printed on page eight-A of this issue. Only official entry forms are accepted in order to participate in this contest.

Good luck and may your score prediction win. Only one entry per person, please.