TURNBOW JOINS BRR TEAM AS AD REP

The Buffalo River Review is pleased to announce the addition of a new staff member. Kara Duncan Turnbow has joined the team as Advertising Representative in charge of sales.

Kara is no stranger to the community. Though she now lives in Collinwood with husband Jimmy and two children, Jansen and Kason, she is a native Perry Countian, daughter of Janice Dabbs and the late W.C. Duncan, Jr., and a 2001 graduate of Perry County High School.

Kara also serves as Advertising Rep for the Wayne County News, another newspaper in the Magic Valley Publishing family.

Kara is happy to be serving the businesses of Perry County, and looks forward to helping them meet their advertising needs.

To contact Kara, call 731-267-7067, or email kara@magicvalleypublishing.com.