PERRY ON TOP TEN LIST FOR INCOME GROWTH

A new study includes Perry County on the top ten list statewide for income growth over a five-year period.

The SmartAssets study looked at “paycheck friendliness” in counties across the country to determine where growth levels were the greatest.

Perry County came in eight overall with a 5.3% income growth based on four ranking criteria: semi-monthly paycheck, purchasing power, unemployment rate, and income growth.

The semi-monthly paycheck amount of $1,676 was based on an assumed $50,000 salary and applied nationwide to find counties with the lowest withholding burden, or greatest take-home pay.

Purchasing power was based on the highest ratio of household income compared to the cost of living.

The factors were combined to yield an overall “paycheck friendliness” score.

In Tennessee, Trousdale County had the best score, followed by Grundy, Meigs, Cannon, Hardeman, Moore, and Wayne counties rounding out the top seven.

Perry County was eighth, followed by Scott and Bledsoe counties.

The state average income growth was 3.5%.