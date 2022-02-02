PATRICIA ANN SNARSKY GRIDER

Mrs. Grider, 58, of Linden, died Friday January 7, 2022. The family chose cremation; no service is planned at this time. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Port Jefferson Station, Long Island, New York, the daughter of the late Edwin Snarsky and Josephine Shellow Snarsky. She was a self-employed hairdresser, and attended Linden First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, William Schmitt and Brandon Sheridon; a sister, Mary Ann; and a brother, Edward. Survivors include her husband, William Grider; a granddaughter, Ashley Marie Schmitt; sisters, Linda Zimmerman of Ocala, Florida, and Debbie Rogon of West Palm Beach, Florida; and a host of other loving family members and friends.