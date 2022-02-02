LIBRARY BOARD MEETS TOMORROW By Editor | February 2, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Public Library Board will meet Thursday, February 3, 5:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center in Linden. The public is invited. If you have questions, call the Perry County Public Library in Linden at 931-589-5011. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts CDBG PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE – PERRY COUNTY February 2, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF ELECTION STATE PRIMARY, COUNTY GENERAL LINDEN AND LOBELVILLE CITY ELECTIONS February 2, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING February 2, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE – TOBY BLAINE BRIGGS January 26, 2022 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE – QUALLS January 26, 2022 | No Comments »