JOHN WRIGHT

Mr. Wright, 93, the last surviving child of John Wilson Wright and Wilma Dale Wheeler Wright, died following an extended illness. A private memorial service is planned for the family. Adair Funeral & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, and attended Mackenzie High School. In 1945 he joined the U.S. Navy and studied electrical engineering. Most of his professional career was with AT&T; after retirement he worked in construction. He was a licensed minister and performed numerous wedding ceremonies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jack Wright. Survivors include his sons, John (Virginia) Wright of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, and Joe (Sherry) Wright of Niota; daughters, Crystal (Randolph) Bassett of Snellville, Georgia, Tarrell Wright of Plainview, Nebraska, Kendall Oliver (Jim) of Asheville, North Carolina, Andrea (Darrial) Marshall of Linden, Peggy (Douglas) Glover of Starke, Florida, and Corryn Wright-Stasko (Robert) of Barberton, Ohio; and many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).