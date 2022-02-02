One team’s going win the football game on Sunday, February 13, one lucky reader is going to win $75, and one of the sponsors in the first ever Buffalo River Review “Big Game Challenge” will win some free advertisement.

Look inside this issue for details on how you can participate by predicting what you think the winning score will be in the February 13 match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The businesses sponsoring the Super Bowl Challenge have already made their predictions, and the one closest to the actual score will also be a winner.

Good luck. Read the rules on page 1B, clip and fill out the official entry form, drop it in the box at the Review office, and watch the game to see if you might be the winner.