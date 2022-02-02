NOTICE OF ELECTION

STATE PRIMARY, COUNTY GENERAL LINDEN AND LOBELVILLE CITY ELECTIONS

August 4th, 2022

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-12-111(a), the Perry County Election Commission announces that a State Republican and Democrat Primary, County General, Linden and Lobelville City Elections will be held in all voting precincts on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for the purposes of nominating individuals for state offices and electing county and city office holders for the offices listed below.

NOMINATING PETITIONS: Petitions may be picked up in the Election Office located in the Azbill Community Center, located at 113 Factory St., Linden, TN 37096 during regular business hours, beginning February 7, 2022 , through the qualifying deadline.

QUALIFYING DEADLINE: April 7, 2022 (12:00 / NOON) Candidates must meet certain requirements in order to have their name placed on the ballot. Qualifying petitions for Independent candidates for offices to be filled on the November General Election Ballot must be filed by this deadline. Any duplicate petitions, which may be required, MUST be filed by this deadline, as are the originals.

WITHDRAWAL DEADLINE: April 14, 2022 (12:00 / NOON) Withdrawal statements must be in writing signed by the candidate.

STATE PRIMARY OFFICES:

–Governor (4 year term)

–U.S. House of Representatives (2 year term)

–State House of Representatives (2 year term)

–Republican State Executive Committee Man and Woman (4 year term)

–Democrat State Executive Committee Man and Woman (4 year term)

COUNTY GENERAL OFFICES:

–Circuit Court Judge (8 year term)

–District Attorney General (8 year term)

–Public Defender (8 year term)

–County Mayor (4 year term)

–County Commissioner District 1-6 (4 year term)

–Trustee (4 year term)

–General Sessions Judge (8 year term)

–Sheriff (4 year term) (Must file documentation with the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) by the March 24, 2022 deadline . [TCA § 8-8-102 (b) (1)] This is 14 days before petition deadline. *See note below.

–Circuit Court Clerk (4 year term)

–County Clerk (4 year term)

–Register of Deeds (4 year term)

–Road Superintendent (4 year term) (Must file documentation with the Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board by the March 24, 2022 deadline.) [TCA § 54-7-104 (a) (2)] This is 14 days before petition deadline. *See note below.

–School Board Member Districts 1, 3 and 5 (4 year term-shall bring proof of graduation or equivalent)

*NOTE : Candidates for the office of Sheriff or Road Superintendent that fail to file all the required documentation by the March 24, 2022, deadline with the appropriate agency for their office will NOT have their name placed on the ballot.

MUNICIPAL OFFICES:

–Town of Linden-Mayor, Alderman Wards 1, 2, 3-3 Unexpired Term

–City of Lobelville-Mayor, Alderman Wards 1, 2

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE: The last day to register in person to vote in this election is: TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022.

NOTICE TO DISABLED OR ELDERLY VOTERS

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-3-109, vot­ers are advised that the Perry County Election Commission Office, 113 Factory St., Linden, Tennes­see, is a polling place that is accessible to physically disabled or elderly voters.

Physically disabled or elderly voters who believe that their polling place is inaccessible are encouraged to vote early or may vote at the Election Office on Election Day. Voters who desire to vote at the Election Commission Office on Election Day must complete an affidavit at the Commission Of­fice stating that their designated polling place is inaccessible. This af­fidavit must be received by the Election Commission no later than Monday, July 25, 2022.

Physically disabled or elderly voters have the right to vote by absentee ballot or during the early voting period pursuant to the provi­sions of T.C.A. § 2-6-201. If information is needed for absen­tee or early voting procedures, please contact the Perry County Election Commission Office at 931-589-2025 as soon as possible.

NOTICE OF ELECTION COMMISSION LOCATION, HOURS, DATES OPEN

The Perry County Election Commission Office is located at the Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory St., Linden, TN. The office is open Mon-Friday from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. This office will be CLOSED February 21, April 15, May 30, and July 4, 2022.

PERRYCOUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Brent Hinson, Chairman

Rob Erisman, Wayne Swindle, Terry Richardson, Members

Gaye G. Treadwell, Administrator of Elections

Phone: 931-589-2025 | Fax: 931-589-5819 | Email: perry.commission@tn.gov

B 2/2/22