TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE – QUALLS

TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 26th day of March, 2018, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 125, page 459, Hannah Qualls conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2022, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Being and lying in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a rock pile in the southeast corner of Waco Qualls tract recorded in Deed Book E-6, Page 523, and a corner of Melvin Qualls tract recorded in Deed Book D-5, Page 53, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, of which this is a part and runs thence with Waco Quall’s line north 20 degrees west 254 feet to an iron pipe; thence south 16 degrees west 500 feet, south 13 degrees west 300 feet to a stake with a poplar pointer; thence south 75 degrees east 96 feet to a Beech in a fence; thence north 48 degrees 57 feet east with a fence 200.7 feet to a black gum stump in the original east boundary; thence with the same north 6 degrees 25 degrees east 430 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.75 acres, more or less.

There is also a roadway easement granted described as follows: Being a strip of land 20 feet in width and being 10 feet either side of a line beginning on the west end of a county bridge at Brush Creek in Melvin Qualls’ north boundary and runs thence south 18 degrees east 85 feet, south 11 degrees east 100 feet, south 31 degrees east 200 feet, south 20 degrees west 88 feet, south 39 degrees west 100 feet to a point in the boundary of the above described tract, surveyed by Thomas E. Lawson, 1/5/90.

Being the same property conveyed to Hannah Qualls by warranty deed of Eddie Qualls and wife, Kerrie Qualls, dated April 3, 2003, of record in Book U24, page 722, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Included in this conveyance is a 1995 Brays 14 x 60 mobile home located on the above-described property.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 64, parcel 40.01, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 207 Waco Lane, Linden, Tennessee 37096; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

1.Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes assessed as tax map 64, parcel 040.01, for 2021 in the amount of $82.00; and for 2020 in the amount of $137.47, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 26th day of January, 2022.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County | P.O. Box 341 | Linden, TN 37096

B 2/9