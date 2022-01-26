HELEN LOUISE LAIR

Mrs. Lair, 80, of Linden, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at her residence. A funeral service was held Monday, January 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home of Perry County in Lobelville, with Rick Cottrell officiating. A private family burial service was held at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads. She was born in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of the late Roy Edward Morrow and Lillian Francis McMahan Morrow. She attended the New Life Christian Church in Linden. Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Lair, Sr. of Linden; a son: William (Patricia) Lair, Jr. of Linden; a granddaughter, Kathleen Louise Lair (Mark) Binkley of Linden; a grandson. Lance Allen Lair of Linden; and four great grandchildren, Daniel Amacher, Sarah Binkley, Shane Binkley, and Gracelyn Binkley.