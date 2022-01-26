HASTON BILL WOULD INCREASE FINE FOR DUI IN COUNTY

State Representative Kirk Haston has filed seven bills in 2022 for consideration at this session of the Tennessee legislature—one of which would increase the penalty for DUI convictions in Perry County only.

House Bill HB1892 would establish a $150 fine for a person convicted of certain DUI offenses in Perry County, with proceeds earmarked exclusively as revenue for the county-operated ambulance service.

County Mayor John Carroll said Representative Haston is introducing the bill to help the county recoup expenses for sending the Perry County Ambulance Service to do blood-draws for suspected DUI and drug use situations at the request of Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies or the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Since the closure of Perry Community Hospital in November of 2020, the ambulance service has provided for the needs of officers without being paid for visits to the jail or the scene of the suspected offense—blood draws usually done at night.

The other bills filed by Representative Haston:

HB 1710 would require “county and municipal legislative bodies to fix the compensation for members of their respective school boards at a level that is no less than the level at which the members of the respective legislative body are compensated; requires the compensation for members of boards of education of special school districts to be set at a level that is no less than the level at which members of the county legislative body of the county in which the special school district lies are compensated.”

