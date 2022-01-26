ELLIS McKNIGHT

Mr. McKnight, 91, of Linden, died Monday, January 17, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Don Franks officiating. Burial was at McKnight Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Arbin Ellis McKnight and Lillie Parrish McKnight. He was retired from Kolpak in Parsons where he worked for twenty-five years, and had also worked for Wood-Breeding Lumber Company, and as a master carpenter, certified electrician, and logger. He was a Founding Member of Lick Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly Parrish McKnight; a daughter, Reba Rhodes; a son-in-law, James Young; a great grandson, Dalton Williams; sisters, Leetha Hicks and Onita Carlton; and a brother, Amos McKnight. Survivors include his children, Linda Young and Roger McKnight, both of Linden; a son-in-law, Gary Rhodes of Linden; grandchildren, Angie (Steve) Williams, Mikey (Lori) Rhodes, Michelle (Scott) Bledsoe, and Randy (Miranda) Young; seven great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; sisters, Leeta Cates of Parsons, Virginia Hinson and Mary Rhodes, both of Linden, and Margaret Ivey of Parsons; and a host of other loving family members and friends.