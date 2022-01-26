DICKSON TO CROWN NEW MISS PERRY COUNTY

Miss Perry County, Lauren Dickson, will end her reign as representative with a final walk at the competition this Saturday to choose at new title holder.

The Miss Perry County and Miss Perry County Outstanding Teen 2022 competition will take place January 29, 6:00 p.m., at Linden Middle School gymnasium.

Jane Marie Franks—the reigning Miss Outstanding Teen—will also be on hand to perform and pass along her title.

Saturday’s event is a preliminary to the Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen scholarship pageant which will be held this June at the Cannon Center for the Arts in Memphis. That competition is part of the Miss America organization.

In her farewell statement below, Lauren invites everyone to join her Saturday when she will crown the new Miss Perry County.

“A farewell to you will never be possible. After serving as your Miss Perry County for two years, I can’t believe the time has come to close this chapter with you.

“You have opened your homes, your businesses, your classrooms, and most of all, your hearts to me, which is why, while I may not be serving in this position in the future, I could never abandon the relationships I have cultivated or my involvement with the families of Perry County.

“Thank you. Thank you for the partnerships we have formed. Thank you for ………….

