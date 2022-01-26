A LOOK BACK AT 2021: A YEAR IN REVIEW – PART 4

During January, the Buffalo River Review has been taking a look back to 2021 in the annual “Year in Review” articles. This week: October through December.

—————

OCTOBER

Perry County Medical Center was one of only 25 facilities to receive a federal Health Resources an Services Administration grant, the local one for $560,489 to expand primary care infrastructure in medically underserved communities.

Briley Trull was named 2021 Homecoming Queen for PCHS football. Her court: Grace Klase, Maddie Wright, and Sydney Klase.

Perry County High School FFA hosted its annual Tractor and Truck Pull in October, drawing a large crowd to FFA Alumni Blue & Gold Park.

Utilizing grant money, the Chamber welcomed WSMV-TV to Perry County to shoot commercials promoting the county’s tourism offerings.

Perry County officially became a Tennessee……………….

NOVEMBER

A newly-designed Tennessee Sex Offender online registry was released by the TBI, and included 28 individuals with Perry County addresses.

Miss Perry County, Lauren Dickson, appeared on Today in Nashville, WSMV’s mid-day show, to promote Perry County tourism.

Judge Mike Spitzer announced he was looking for “angels” to help with his rehabilitation and relationship program pairing non-violent offenders with volunteer community members who help with reintroducing them into society.

Thirty lucky Buffalo River Review readers clipped coupons, visited local businesses, and won………………………

DECEMBER

Lobelville held its annual Christmas parade in December, followed the next Thursday by the Town of Linden/Shriner holiday parade with Grand Marshal Earl Westbrooks.

A violent stormfront moved across Tennessee and much of the South, producing an EF-1 tornado in Perry County that followed a 12-mile long path near Lobelville, causing power outages and downing trees. No one was injured, though the storm produced deadly tornadoes in other areas.

Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation visited Perry County to host a………………..

…………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 1/26/22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW……………