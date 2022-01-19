TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE: BAKER

TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 3rd day of January, 2019, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 128, page 401, Steven Baker aka Steve Baker and wife, Denise Baker, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Being land in Perry County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 56, on the Plan of Whitaker Bend, of record in Plat Book D, Page 42, Register’s Office for said County, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description.

Being the same property conveyed to Denise Baker and husband, Steve Baker, by Special Warranty Deed of Fannie Mae A/K/A Federal National Mortgage Association, dated October 8, 2008, recorded in Book D-7, page 540, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is made subject to all matters as shown on plat recorded in Plat Book D, page 46, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is also made subject to the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Reservations and Restrictive Covenants of Whitaker Bend Subdivision recorded in Miscellaneous Book 11, page 157, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 124, parcel 008.01, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 334 Flatwoods School Road, Linden, Tennessee 37096; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes assessed as tax map 124, parcel 008.01, for 2021 in the amount of $2,837.00; and for 2020 in the amount of $3,062.79, plus penalty and interest. Perry County Clerk & Master through unpaid county taxes assessed as tax map 124, parcel 008.01 for 2019 in the amount of $3,778.04, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 19th day of January, 2022.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County | P.O. Box 341 | Linden, TN 37096

B 2/2/22