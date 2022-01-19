PERRY’S NEW SENATE DISTRICT WILL STRETCH RIVER TO RIVER

If the proposal Republican re-districting plan is eventually approved—and it appears it will be based on movement so far through committees—Perry County will remain in the same House district served by Representative Kirk Haston, but move to a new Senate district, leaving the one represented now by Senator Joey Hensley.

In both cases, Perry will be the only Middle Tennessee county in the new districts.

Representative Haston’s district—which now includes all of Perry, Decatur, Chester, and Henderson counties—will change under the proposed plan to cover all of Perry, Decatur, and Chester, along with roughly the eastern third of Henderson County, and the addition of Hardin County.

The redistricting plan completely removes Perry County from Senator Hensley’s district and includes it in a new district that stretches from river to river—the Tennessee to the Mississippi—in a string of counties that begins with Perry to the east and ends with Lake County in the northwestern end of the state.

In between: Decatur, Henderson, Madison, Crockett, and Dyer counties.

According to Google maps, it is 131.8 miles, a two hour, twenty-minute drive, from Linden to Tiptonville—county seat to county seat—in the newly proposed 25th District.

Most of those counties are now served by Senator Ed Jackson, a 73-year old Republican, from Jackson. He has been a member of the Tennessee Legislature since 2014.

Senator Hensley wrote this week:

“The Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Redistricting voted on Thursday to recommend both State Senate and Congressional redistricting maps to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The maps are expected to be voted on by the General Assembly soon.

“Redistricting occurs every ten years following the census. The purpose of redistricting is to ensure Tennesseans have equal representation.

“This right is rooted in both the federal and state constitutions and has been…………

