PC LIBRARY BOARD MEETS TOMORROW By Editor | January 19, 2022 | 0 PC Library Board Meets Tomorrow The Perry County Library Board of Trustees will meet tomorrow at the library in Linden, 4:15 p.m., Thursday, January 20. The public is invited Posted in Public Notices