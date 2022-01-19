NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE: MAULDIN

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated November 21, 2018, recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 128, Page 66 (“Trust Deed”), Douglas Cantrell Mauldin and wife, Sally Draper Mauldin conveyed to Investors Title Company, a Tennessee corporation, Trustee, the real estate therein described, to secure the payment of certain indebtedness therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the Trust Deed, and FirstBank, the lawful holder of the indebtedness, has declared the entire balance due and payable; and

WHEREAS, Adam C. Crider was appointed Successor Trustee by instrument appearing of record in Book 140, Page 611 in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the main door of the Courthouse in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, I will sell to the last, highest and best bidder for cash and in bar of all appraisement, homestead exemption, and curtesy and dower rights, equity and statutory rights of redemption, all of which were expressly waived in the Trust Deed, the following real estate, lying and being in the Second District of Perry County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

The property described on Deed of Trust of record in Book 128, Page 66, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

No opinion is rendered by the Successor Trustee as to the accuracy of the legal description.

The street address of the property is Bunker Hill Road, Linden, Perry County, Tennessee and the property is shown on Map 038 Parcel 001.00 in the Perry County Tax Assessor’s Office.

Said property will be sold by me as Successor Trustee only and subject to any unpaid taxes and assessments and all valid restrictions, covenants or easements, if any, of record on said property, and subject to any and all other liens having priority over the Trust Deed. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to make oral announcements at the time of the public sale which shall apply to the terms of the sale. The Successor Trustee may postpone any sale hereunder to another time or place by so announcing to all present at the time and place of the sale scheduled herein, without the necessity of any further notice whatsoever. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to sell the tracts together or in separate parcels and in such manner or order deemed appropriate by the Successor Trustee.

Interested Parties: Douglas Cantrell Mauldin, Sally Draper Mauldin, Christopher Bailey, People’s Bank, Luke Webb, Lorene C. Webb, Billy W. Stanfill

This is an attempt to collect a debt, and all information obtained will be used for that purpose.

ADAM C. CRIDER, Successor Trustee

105 S. Highland Avenue | Jackson, TN 38301 | (731) 423-2414

DATES OF PUBLICATION:

January 19, 2022 | January 26, 2022 | February 2, 2022