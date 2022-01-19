KERRY DWANE WESTBROOKS

Mr. Westbrooks, 67, of Linden, died Thursday December 30, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia. A funeral service was held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jim Cain officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Lobelville, the son of Earl Westbrooks and Aline Hinson Westbrooks, who survive. He was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1972, and retired from Johnson Controls/Fisher Company, where he worked for sixteen years; he previously worked at TGT in Lobelville for eighteen years. He was a member of the Full Gospel Church. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emilie Whitehead, and a sister, Lisa Stayrook. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Joy Holder Westbrooks; daughters, Dianna (Freddie) Whitehead, Kathryn (Anthony) Bledsoe, and Kara (Mark) Watson, all of Linden, and Stephanie Parrish and Jennifer (Chris) Wilson, both of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Kelsey (Dusty) Gilbert, Walker Whitehead, Branson Whitehead, Mackenzie (Tabitha) Bledsoe, Braden (Addison) Bledsoe, Emily Watson, Miracle Parrish, Brianna Collier, and Destiny Collier; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Deborah (Jimmy) Hardin of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.