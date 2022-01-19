KAY MAJORS AZBILL

Mrs. Azbill, 77, of Linden, died Wednesday December 29, 2021, at Horizon Medical Center, Dickson. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bronson Bradley officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Savannah, the daughter of the late Frank Majors and Lucille Shelby Majors. She was an LPN, having worked at Henderson County Hospital in Lexington, the Milan Arsenal, and most recently, Perry County Nursing Home. She was a member of Linden First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Azbill. Survivors include her children, Sonya (Jamie) Bunch and Jonathan Azbill, both of Linden; grandchildren, Hayley (Brad) Byrd, Sydney (Aaron) Stewart, Alora (Eric) Pope, and Andrew (Sky) Bunch; great grandchildren, Taylor Byrd, Atlas Pope, and Bodie Stewart; brothers, Franklin Majors and Donnie Majors, both of Alabama, Gordon Majors of Savannah, and Gary Majors of Illinois; stepmother, Ruby Majors of Savannah; and a host of other loving family members and friends.