IN PERRY OCUNTY: PROPERTY SALES, PRICES & POPULATION ON THE RISE

Whether you measure it by sale prices, property transfers, or new construction, Perry County appears to be experiencing a growth spurt and an influx of new residents.

And this growth is illustrated by a number of factors.

The Town of Linden, for instance, in years past set around 40 or 50 new services per year; that number is now closer to 100, says Mayor Wess Ward, with most of the growth in proximity of the Tennessee River.

Construction too has picked up: Linden has one employee “who does nothing but locate utilities for construction,” the Mayor said.

The story is the same in Lobelville. Mayor Robby Moore said the city used to install 15 or 20 services per year; that number doubled to 40 last year.

At the Assessor of Property’s office, the numbers are also indicative of growth.

Assessor Brett Skelton has added 23 new homes to the property tax rosters so far in 2022, compared to 10 in all of 2021, 17 in 2020. 21 in 2019, and 29 in 2018.

Those numbers, Skelton added, do not include manufactured homes.

The number of warranty deeds—which are considered market value transactions—has also grown from 351 in 2019 to 467 in 2020, and most recently, 556 in 2021.

The number of warranty deeds, deeds which are market value transactions meaning money …..

…………..FOR MORE ON THIS STORY, PLEASE READ 1.19.22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW……