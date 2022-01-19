A LOOK BACK AT TOP NEWS STORIES OF 2021: PART THREE

During January, the Buffalo River Review takes a look back to 2021 in the annual “Year in Review” articles. This week: July through September.

JULY

Perry County Schools welcome a special visitor when Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn—joined by State Representative Kirk Haston and State Senator Joey Hensley—stopped by PCHS for a discussion on how rural schools fared through the COVID-19 pandemic. The stop was part of her Accelerating TN bus tour.

In the second issue of July, Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems and former Sheriff Thomas Ward announced that the newest available DNA technology was being used to try and solve a thirty-seven year old cold case: the April 1984 murder of local educator and Superintendent of Schools candidate Robbie Lawrence.

Given full access to the TBI investigation file, the Review

AUGUST

School was underway in August, and teachers were honored at the annual banquet. Kali Jacobson was district-wide Teacher of the Year. School-level awards went to Andrea Daniel (Linden Elementary), Kelli DePriest (Lobelville 5-8), Terri Heath (Linden Middle), and Ben Mercer (PCHS).

Perry County was awarded a $35,000 Three-Star grant to be used by the Chamber of Commerce to help local small businesses through entrepreneur classes, Etsy training, and QuickBooks boot camps.

The “Guys on the Buffalo” team of Brexton Litle, Tyler Dudley, and Walker Wright took first prize in the Buffalo River Rampage raft race, earning them a trophy and $700 in prize money.

Perry County E-911 Director

UT Extension-Perry County welcomed a new member on the first day of September. Hope Richardson Simons became the county’s third agent; she is running the 4-H program.

In another of his conference calls with community newspapers, Governor Bill Lee encouraged Tennesseans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling it the “number one tool we have for battling the pandemic.”

Linden Mayor Wess Ward said in a September 8 story that the water line extension to customers in Perry County’s third district could start in January 2022, following news from the state that money borrowed from the state’s revolving fund would have a 50% forgiveness rate for distressed counties like Perry. Most of the other fifty percent can be covered by in-kind match such as supplies, labor, and equipment, Mayor Ward said.

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee visited Perry County

Next week: October, November, and December.

