4-H Newsletter January 2022

HOPE SIMONS

4-H UT Extension Agent

4-H Speech Contest

The 4-H County Speech Contest will be held for 4-H class speech winners in fourth grade and up will be held tomorrow, January 20, 2022, 6:00 p.m., at Linden Middle School. Snow date is January 27. County winners will be invited to the sub-regional contest in February.

4-H Poster Contest

The 4-H Poster Contest is a chance for your fourth through eighth grade 4-Her to showcase their creativity by creating a 4-H-related poster. Two posters will be chosen from each 4-H club to compete for a spot at the regional contest. For rules, call the UT Extension office or see our Facebook page at UT Extension Perry County. All posters are due and will be judged at school on January 26.

4-H Chick Chain

The 4-H Chick Chain is a program that gets kids involved in raising poultry. They learn responsibility, poultry management skills, how to produce healthy animals, business/money management, record-keeping skills (income and expenses), contribute to their home food supply, sell farm fresh eggs, and develop pride in their work.

To get started, $75 must be paid to receive female chicks in April of 2022, breed to be determined. The 4-Her will also need a brooder to start the chicks at home; this can be as simple as a large card board box. When they are old enough, they move into the coop. Heating lamps, chick starter feed, and a poultry waterer are among other things needed. If interested, that is all that is required.

The two-day old chicks should arrive mid-April; you have to pick up your chickens the day they arrive. These chickens will be yours to care for and raise into adulthood and beyond.

The 4-H Chicken sale will be an auction in middle to late September. Six chickens should be brought to the sale to be judged and sold. A Blue-Ribbon winner will be announced before the sale.

You should sign up and pay at the Perry County Extension office at 113 Factory Street, Linden. When you sign up, bring your $75. Payment is due January 28 by 4:00 p.m.

4-H Shooting Sports

The 4-H Trap team will be starting its season soon. Fifth grade and up will be allowed to join the team. Each team member will be required to get their Hunters Safety license before they will be allowed to shoot. 4-Hers must provide their own shotgun and ammunition.

Sign-ups and safety classes will be in February. Practice will begin soon after. The state shoot will be in May.

4-H Wildlife Judging

This Wildlife Judging team will have biweekly/weekly meetings to train students in decision-making skills related to wildlife management and Tennessee wildlife practices. They will match foods and habitats used by each species of wildlife. After learning these skills and more, they will put their knowledge to the test in a 4-H contest.

If your 4-Her is interested, call the UT Extension office to sign up for the team. Meetings will begin in late February.

Call the UT Extension Office at 931-589-2331 or email me at hsimons1@utk.edu if you Have questions.