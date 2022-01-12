SELF STORAGE AUCTION NOTICE

PURSUANT TO TENNESSEE CODE ANNOTATED SECTION 66-31-105(2)(g), number 29 in the self service storage facility known as S&L Storage will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 AM on February 11, 2022 at S&L Storage, 235 South Main, Lobelville, TN to satisfy an owner’s lien on such contents, claimed by the business known as S&L Storage. Said self-storage facility is located at the address set forth herein where the sale will take place. DATED this the 8th day of January, 2022.

B 1/19