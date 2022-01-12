IN CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY CO., TN AT LINDEN

IN CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LINDEN

No. 5323

Tammy Bowen, Plaintiff

VS

Teresa Brewer, Pam Qualls, Garry Qualls, Terry Qualls, (incompetent), Vencent Hickerson, Cheyenne Hickerson, Stephanie Sanders, Stacy Holt, Stephen Hickerson, Andrea Berry, Ricky Hickerson, Jack Killingsworth, Kristin Killingsworth, James Killingsworth, Jeremy Killingsworth, Thomas Earl Hickerson, Cody Hickerson, and Michael Frost

Defendants

ORDER

It appearing to the Court from the sworn Petition and Affidavit filed in this cause that the Defendants, Stacy, Holt, Vencent Hickerson and Stephen Hickerson can not be served by certified mail, or personal service, so that ordinary process cannot be served upon them. Therefore, this Order of Publication should be published in the Buffalo River Review located in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, as the best possible notice to the Defendants under the circumstances.

Defendants, Stacy Holt, Vencent Hickerson and Stephen Hickerson are hereby required to appear and file an Answer with Charlene Duplessis, the Clerk and Master of the Perry County Chancery Court, Perry County Courthouse, Post Office Box 251, Linden, Tennessee 37096, or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Partition and Sale for Division, and to serve an Answer to said Complaint by March 4th, 2022, which is thirty (30) days from the last day of publication of this notice, and send a copy of said Answer to Ricky L. Wood, Attorney for Plaintiff in this cause, whose address is Post Office Box 636, 36 Tennessee Avenue South, Parsons, Tennessee 38363, or default judgment will be entered against the Defendants, Stacy Holt, Vencent Hickerson and Stephen Hickerson, and this cause set for hearing in the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee, sitting in the Perry County Courthouse in Linden, Tennessee, ex parte as to Defendants, Stacy Holt, Vencent Hickerson and Stephen Hickerson.

If there is no answer, a hearing on Plaintiff’s motion for default shall be heard on March 22, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. Failure to answer or appear may result in granting of the relief requested in the Complaint.

Entered this the 5th day of January, 2022.

Judge Michael Spitzer, Chancellor

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

WOOD LAW OFFICES, P.C.

Ricky L. Wood-BPR#009707

Hannah Wood Lee-BPR#033965

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Post Office Box 636 | Parsons, Tennessee 38363

(731)847-6713 | woodlaw@woodlawtn.com

B 2/2