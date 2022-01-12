CLEMON JOE GRAHAM

Mr. Graham, 86, of Kingsport, formerly of Linden, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Tim York officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Richard Graham and Opal Keeling Graham. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and retired truck driver for Consolidated Freightways. and a longstanding member of Double Springs Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty years, Ruby Carlene Graham; a sister, Evelyn Holt; a daughter, Stacy Jolene Graham; and a son, Ernie Hall. Survivors include his wife, Wilma Graham; daughters, Teresa Hall and Mary Ellen (Rick) Grills; grandchildren, Deanna Hall, Rachel Hall, Sarah Catherman, Benji Leonard, Kelsey Leonard, Kimberly Church, Sam Hall, and Kandise Ness; several great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, and great, great, great grandchildren; a brother, Danny (Kathy) Graham of Linden; a sister, Ann (Bobby) Laster of Linden; brother-in-law, Paul Holt of Linden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.