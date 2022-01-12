ACCEPTING BIDS – PERRY CO. HIGHWAY DEPT.

ACCEPTING BIDS

The Perry County Highway Department is accepting bids on a new Asphalt Distributor and Truck. Please render bids in writing sealed and delivered to the Perry County Highway Department, P.O. Box 38, 424 Old Highway 13 S, Linden, Tennessee 37096 prior to bid opening at 10:00 A.M. January 27, 2022. Please mark envelope “Sealed Bid.” Perry County Highway Superintendent has the right to reject any and all bids.

DISTRIBUTOR SPECS

Tank Size 2,000 Gallons

Tank Code Meets DOT 49CFR173.247

Fiberglass Insulation 2″ .040″ Aluminum Jacketing

Manhole 20″ with internal overflow Non-Relieving

Sample Valve Located in Rear Head

Ladder Walkway to Manhole

Tank Gauge Front and Rear, 50 Gallon Increments

Thermometer 2″ Dial

Circulation System 400 GPM Pump

Heated Pump From Truck Cooling System

Valves/Controls 4-Way Asphalt Valve

& Suckback Valves

Self-Flushing System Incl. Fuel Oil Tank & Line

Power Wash Down System W/Hose & Wand

Spray Bar -Cab Control Variable width spraybar 18″ width

Hydraulicly adjustable with 2.8′ center

sections & 2 1′ folding wring sections

Power Bar Latch Control at rear

Hydrostatic Drive P.T.O. off Transmission

Controls/Instrumentation Controlled by Computer

Tool Box Side Opening

Heating System (2)Flues, (2)Burners with Temperature

Readout, Thermostat Controlled

Shutdown, Outfire Protection,

Travel Lockout

Paint All Steel Parts black

Wet Storage Box W/Hinged cover and drain plug

Cone Type Strainer In Fill Line

Back-Up Alarm Electronic

L.E.D. Lights On Front & Rear Control Box,

Includes Dimmer Switch in Cab

Lighting System L.E.D. sealed

TRUCK SPECS

Model 2023

Cab Style Conventional

WB 188″

GVWR 33,000 lbs.

CA 120″

Axle-Front 12,000 lb.

Axle-Rear 21,000 lb.

Brakes Air

Engine Diesel

Engine 280 HP

Engine Tack Electronic

Fuel Tank 50 Gallon

Seat-Driver Air Seat Vinyl

Seat-Passenger Vinyl

Shock Absorbers Front

Springs-Front 12,000 lbs.

Springs-Rear 23,000 lbs.

Springs-Rear Aux Helper

Steering Power

Tires-Front 11R22.5 16PR

Tires-Rear 11R22.5 14PR

Trans-Main 6-Speed Automatic

Wheels Steel

PTO Air Control

Automatic Slack Adjusters

AM/FM Bluetooth Radio

Fire Extinguisher

Heat & Air Conditioning

Front Tow Loops

Back Up Alarm

B 1/19/22