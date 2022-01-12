ACCEPTING BIDS – PERRY CO. HIGHWAY DEPT.
The Perry County Highway Department is accepting bids on a new Asphalt Distributor and Truck. Please render bids in writing sealed and delivered to the Perry County Highway Department, P.O. Box 38, 424 Old Highway 13 S, Linden, Tennessee 37096 prior to bid opening at 10:00 A.M. January 27, 2022. Please mark envelope “Sealed Bid.” Perry County Highway Superintendent has the right to reject any and all bids.
DISTRIBUTOR SPECS
Tank Size 2,000 Gallons
Tank Code Meets DOT 49CFR173.247
Fiberglass Insulation 2″ .040″ Aluminum Jacketing
Manhole 20″ with internal overflow Non-Relieving
Sample Valve Located in Rear Head
Ladder Walkway to Manhole
Tank Gauge Front and Rear, 50 Gallon Increments
Thermometer 2″ Dial
Circulation System 400 GPM Pump
Heated Pump From Truck Cooling System
Valves/Controls 4-Way Asphalt Valve
& Suckback Valves
Self-Flushing System Incl. Fuel Oil Tank & Line
Power Wash Down System W/Hose & Wand
Spray Bar -Cab Control Variable width spraybar 18″ width
Hydraulicly adjustable with 2.8′ center
sections & 2 1′ folding wring sections
Power Bar Latch Control at rear
Hydrostatic Drive P.T.O. off Transmission
Controls/Instrumentation Controlled by Computer
Tool Box Side Opening
Heating System (2)Flues, (2)Burners with Temperature
Readout, Thermostat Controlled
Shutdown, Outfire Protection,
Travel Lockout
Paint All Steel Parts black
Wet Storage Box W/Hinged cover and drain plug
Cone Type Strainer In Fill Line
Back-Up Alarm Electronic
L.E.D. Lights On Front & Rear Control Box,
Includes Dimmer Switch in Cab
Lighting System L.E.D. sealed
TRUCK SPECS
Model 2023
Cab Style Conventional
WB 188″
GVWR 33,000 lbs.
CA 120″
Axle-Front 12,000 lb.
Axle-Rear 21,000 lb.
Brakes Air
Engine Diesel
Engine 280 HP
Engine Tack Electronic
Fuel Tank 50 Gallon
Seat-Driver Air Seat Vinyl
Seat-Passenger Vinyl
Shock Absorbers Front
Springs-Front 12,000 lbs.
Springs-Rear 23,000 lbs.
Springs-Rear Aux Helper
Steering Power
Tires-Front 11R22.5 16PR
Tires-Rear 11R22.5 14PR
Trans-Main 6-Speed Automatic
Wheels Steel
PTO Air Control
Automatic Slack Adjusters
AM/FM Bluetooth Radio
Fire Extinguisher
Heat & Air Conditioning
Front Tow Loops
Back Up Alarm
