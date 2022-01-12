 Skip to content

ACCEPTING BIDS – PERRY CO. HIGHWAY DEPT.

ACCEPTING BIDS

The Perry County Highway Department is accepting bids on a new Asphalt Distributor and Truck. Please render bids in writing sealed and delivered to the Perry County Highway Department, P.O. Box 38, 424 Old Highway 13 S, Linden, Tennessee 37096 prior to bid opening at 10:00 A.M. January 27, 2022. Please mark envelope “Sealed Bid.” Perry County Highway Superintendent has the right to reject any and all bids.

DISTRIBUTOR SPECS

Tank Size                                                 2,000 Gallons

Tank Code                                               Meets DOT 49CFR173.247

Fiberglass Insulation 2″                            .040″ Aluminum Jacketing

Manhole 20″ with internal overflow           Non-Relieving

Sample Valve                                           Located in Rear Head

Ladder                                                     Walkway to Manhole

Tank Gauge                                             Front and Rear, 50 Gallon Increments

Thermometer                                            2″ Dial

Circulation System                                    400 GPM Pump

Heated Pump                                           From Truck Cooling System

Valves/Controls                                        4-Way Asphalt Valve

& Suckback Valves

Self-Flushing System                                                Incl. Fuel Oil Tank & Line

Power Wash Down System                       W/Hose & Wand

Spray Bar -Cab Control                            Variable width spraybar 18″ width

Hydraulicly adjustable with 2.8′ center

sections & 2 1′ folding wring sections

Power Bar Latch                                      Control at rear

Hydrostatic Drive                                      P.T.O. off Transmission

Controls/Instrumentation                          Controlled by Computer

Tool Box                                                  Side Opening

Heating System                                        (2)Flues, (2)Burners with Temperature

Readout, Thermostat Controlled

Shutdown, Outfire Protection,

Travel Lockout

Paint                                                        All Steel Parts black

Wet Storage Box                                      W/Hinged cover and drain plug

Cone Type Strainer                                  In Fill Line

Back-Up Alarm                                         Electronic

L.E.D. Lights                                            On Front & Rear Control Box,

Includes Dimmer Switch in Cab

Lighting System                                       L.E.D. sealed

                TRUCK SPECS

Model                       2023

Cab Style                 Conventional

WB                           188″

GVWR                      33,000 lbs.

CA                           120″

Axle-Front                                12,000 lb.

Axle-Rear                 21,000 lb.

Brakes                     Air

Engine                     Diesel

Engine                     280 HP

Engine Tack             Electronic

Fuel Tank                 50 Gallon

Seat-Driver               Air Seat Vinyl

Seat-Passenger       Vinyl

Shock Absorbers      Front

Springs-Front                12,000 lbs.

Springs-Rear                 23,000 lbs.

Springs-Rear Aux          Helper

Steering                             Power

Tires-Front                11R22.5 16PR

Tires-Rear                  11R22.5 14PR

Trans-Main               6-Speed Automatic

Wheels                     Steel

 

PTO Air Control

Automatic Slack Adjusters

AM/FM Bluetooth Radio

Fire Extinguisher

Heat & Air Conditioning

Front Tow Loops

Back Up Alarm

