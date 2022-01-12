2021: YEAR IN REVIEW CONTINUES

Over the next several weeks, the Buffalo River Review will take a look back to 2021 in the annual “Year in Review” articles. This week: the second quarter of last year.

—————

APRIL

April began with bad news that lingered in the thoughts of Perry County residents for months: what happened to Rosanna Zadaukus—and authorities are still investigating her death.

Zadakaus, 77, of the Cypress Creek community, was last seen Wednesday, March 31, 2021. While investigators said at the time that evidence taken from inside her home suggested foul play, it seemed as if she just disappeared. Every effort made for weeks to locate her were unsuccessful.

It wasn’t until more than six month later that remains confirmed to be those of Mrs. Zadakaus were discovered near the banks of the Tennessee River by a local man and his son searching for arrowheads.

A forensic anthropology team collected the remains and is working to possibly determine a cause of death.

Efforts to improve pedestrian traffic in Linden continued with sidewalk construction from the four-way at the intersection of Highways 13 and 412 east of town to the new sidewalks already completed on East Main near the Chamber of Commerce.

The Perry County Commission, by unanimous voted, approved a four-year contract extension with Buffalo River Health Care LLC to continue operation of the Perry County Nursing Home, with annual lease payments of $300,000 the first year (equal to the current amount), increasing to $350,000 in year four.

At the April 7, 2021 competition, the Town of Linden won the award for best-tasting water in Region Seven. The awards were to keep coming in future months.

On April 8, Governor Bill Lee signed into law the Constitutional Carry bill which went into effect July 1. Among other provisions, Tennessee citizens 21 and older—who are not convicted felons—to carry a weapon, open or concealed, without training or a permit as was previously required. Tennessee became the nineteenth state to pass such a law.

Also in April, fifteen PCHS students made a commitment to TCAT-Hohenwald at a signing day to continue their post-secondary education with the school.

Through three rounds of funding, the Review reported in April that Perry County Schools received $5.2 million in ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief) monies tied to pandemic assistance. The funds are being used for a wide range of purposes—from student Chromebooks to summer learning opportunities to non-certificated personnel bonuses to new roofs and HVAC units.

The Town of Linden’s long-awaited splash pad at the city park was nearing completion at the end of April. Construction was delayed by the pandemic, but the attraction was very popular with the younger set during the hot summer days of 2021. The pad officially opened Memorial Day weekend of last year with daily hours of operation.

At their regular April meeting, the Perry County Commission earmarked any future pandemic relief funds toward the planned Town of Linden water line extensions in the county’s Third District.

Based on March data, Perry County had the second highest unemployment rate in Tennessee, at a reported 7.5%. Only Lake County in the northwest corner of the state had a higher rate: 8.9%.

MAY

“Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties will be represented by a local judge, a local district attorney, and a local public defender, and that’s something we should be proud of,” said Circuit Court Judge Mike Spitzer, speaking about the formation of the new Thirty-Second Judicial District that will break ties with the Twenty-First Judicial District and…..

