PERRY COUNTY CHAMBER: COMMUNITY EXCELLENCE AWARDS – VOTE NOW

The nominees are in for the annual Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Community Excellence Awards.

Voting is now open online through February 1, 2022. The link is available at the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Winners will be announced at the awards banquet on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center.

The nominees are:

–Volunteer of Year: Ryan Hensley, Daniel McCoy, and Sharon McKnight.

–Public Servant of Year: Shane Copeland, Jason Garrison, and Charlie Jones.

Good Neighbor of Year: Johnnie Faye Garrison, Johnny Hensley, and Brittany Mackin.

–Student of Year: Chayselyn Dabbs, Emma Marrs, and Maizlee Monroe.

Student Athlete of Year: Cody Burney, Jalyn Monroe, and Briley Trull.

Educator of Year: Andrea Daniel, Ashley O’Guin, and Cindy Rogers.

Community Organization of Year: Perry County Community Collaborative, Perry County Shriners, and Perry County Special Olympics.

Man of the Year: Bill Bates, John Carroll, and Nick Weems.

Woman of Year: Katerina Moore, Kristie Rhodes, and Alycia Rosson.

Small Business of Year: Lucky Dogs, Maizlee’s Boutique, and Video Corner Café.

Nominees were submitted by the public.