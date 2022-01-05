MARIE WEATHERLY SHEPARD

Mrs. Shepard, 93, of Lobelville, died Sunday, December 26, 2021. A private funeral service was held Sunday, January 2, 2022, with burial at Leeper Cemetery, Lobel-ville. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Paul Weatherly and Ludie Sweat Weatherly. She was a graduate of Lobelville High School, and a member of Lobelville First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garvis Shepard, and brothers, Brown, McKinley, Jack, and Bobby Weatherly. Survivors include her daughter, Paula Salhany of Lobelville; grandchildren, Chris Dill and Lauren (Jay) Smith; great grandson, Spencer Smith; and a host of other loving family members and friends.