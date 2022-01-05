JASON GARRISON

Mr. Garrison, 42, of Linden, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ron Dunkle officiating. He was born in Columbia, the son of James Onis Garrison and Joyce Dedrick Garrison, who survive. He was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1997, and worked for Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative as a lineman. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Abby McKinley; grandmother, Ethel Wheat; and grandparents, Henry and Verna Garrison. In addition to his parents, survivors include his children, Kelan Garrison, Mary Garrison, Brody Bates, and Jailynn Bates; a sister, Aundie (Johnny) Crafton of Linden; a brother, Jamie (Cynthia) Garrison of Murfreesboro; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations for his children may be made to Andrea Crafton/FirstBank, P.O. Box 69, Linden TN 37096.