GENE WESLEY WATERS

Mr. Waters, 57, of Hohenwald, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, December 30, 2021, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Larry Watkins officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Gene Wesley Waters, Sr. and Iquilla Waters. He was a 1983 graduate of Perry County High School, worked as a utility inspector for Enbridge, and had previously worked at JohnsonControls TEAMLINDEN and Linden Repair Shop. Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Waters; children, Wesley (Emily) Waters of Linden, Kaitlyn (Josh) Smith of Lobelville, McKenzee (Hunter) Garrison of Lobelville, Brittany (Jonathan Gray) Ledbetter of Linden, and Bridgett Ledbetter of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Julianna Gray, Davis Smith, McKail Smith, Bella Gray, Liam Waters, Everly Waters, Lynleigh Street, and Neely Garrison; sisters, Cookie, Charlene Zimmerman, Cindy Carr, and Crystale Bonjour, all of Texas; and a host of other loving family members and friends.