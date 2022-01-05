BOBBY SPENCER

Mr. Spencer, 65, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, December 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Sam Hester officiating. Burial was at Spencer Family Cemetery. He was born in Waverly, the son of Linda Coble Spencer, who survives, and the late Robert Long Spencer. He was employed at Kolpak in Parsons as a T-Press operator, and was a member of Crooked Creek Church of Christ. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by twin sisters, Sandra Kay and Cheryl Faye Spencer, and a sister, Helen Louise Spencer. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife Shirley Campbell; children, Keith Spencer of Lobelville, Kevin (Kristie) Spencer of Nashville, Kaleb (Tasha) Spencer of Hohenwald, Shannon (Jennifer) Rutledge of Linden, Angela Gregory of Columbia, and Melinda (Dan) Hudson of Linden; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Susan (Chris) Hickerson of Lobelville; a brother, Billy Spencer of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.