PERRY IDB AWARDED $794,200 SITE GRANT

Perry County Industrial Development Board Awarded $794,200 Grant

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced last week twelve new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $8.3 million.

Among them, the Perry County Industrial Development Board will receive $794,200 to replace the water line, clear, and grade the I-40 industrial site on the north end of the county.

The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects.

The funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements on project-ready sites.

“Thanks to the support of the General Assembly, the Site Development Grants program will enhance an additional 12 industrial sites for future economic development projects,” Lee said.

“I remain committed to rural Tennessee, and these grants will help our communities attract jobs and support economic growth across our state.”

The Site Development Grant program, part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, works in tandem with TNECD’s Select Tennessee program.

Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 127 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling more than $47 million in assistance to local communities.

“The Site Development Grants program is essential to our Tennessee communities as it not only helps to create shovel-ready sites but serves as a catalyst for achieving the ultimate goal of Select Tennessee site certification,” Rolfe said.

