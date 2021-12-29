NOVEMBER: PERRY COUNTY AGAIN HAD HIGHEST JOBLESS RATE

The employment situation improved in a majority of Tennessee’s counties during November, according to data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

This comes after the statewide unemployment rate returned to pre-pandemic levels for the month.

Eighty-five counties recorded lower unemployment rates in November, while five counties saw no movement with their rates, and the remaining five counties experienced a slight increase in unemployment.

Williamson County continued to have the state’s lowest level of unemployment. At 2.1%, its November rate is down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October.

Cheatham County had the second-lowest rate in the state, moving from 2.5% to 2.2% in November.

At 5.1%, Perry County had the highest rate of unemployment in the state. That figure represented a 0.2 of a percentage point drop from its October rate.

Maury, Cocke, and Lewis counties each had a November rate of 4.7%. That accounted for a 0.2 of a percentage point increase for Maury County, a 0.5 of a percentage point increase for Cocke County, and a 0.3 of a percentage point jump in Lewis County.

Statewide, Tennessee experienced lower unemployment for the sixth consecutive month. With a November seasonally adjusted rate of 4%, down 0.2 of a percentage point from October, the state matched its pre-pandemic unemployment levels.

In March 2020, the state’s rate was 4% and then spiked to an all-time high of 15.8% the next month.

Nationally, unemployment also improved in November. The seasonally adjusted rate for the month was 4.2%, down 0.4 of a percentage point from the October rate of 4.6%.

Job seekers across Tennessee can access helpful information and assistance online or in person. They can learn more about what services are available at TNWorkReady.com.