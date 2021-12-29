NELLIE “SKINNY GRANNY” LEE

Mrs. Lee, 89, of Linden, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, December 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery, Marsh Creek. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Clarence Hinson and Hazel Mathis Hinson. She was a lifelong member of Whitwell Chapel United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was retired from Johnson Controls TEAMLINDEN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee. Survivors include her children, Michael (Pam) Lee of Perryville, and Barbara (Phil) Corbin of Linden; grandchildren, Heather Bates, Jon-Michael Lee, Desi Lee, Blaine Lee, Brooke Holloway, and Blair Bryant; fifteen great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; and a host of other loving family members and friends.