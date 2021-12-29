MORE NEW TENNESSEE LEGISLATION EFFECTIVE AT BEGINNING OF NEW YEAR

More than twenty new laws go into effect on January 1, 2022. Among them, the following legislative actions impact most Tennesseans.

HB0016 enacts the “Teacher’s Discipline Act,” which establishes requirements and procedures for teachers to discipline students in the teachers’ classrooms, including relocation of a student.

HB0100 Guardians and Conservators: requires that petitions for appointment of a conservator include results of searches of the proposed conservator in the department of health’s registry of persons who have abused, neglected, or misappropriated the property of vulnerable persons and the national sex offender registry

HB0188 Professions and Occupations: allows members of the United States armed forces and honorably discharged veterans who receive certified occupational training as a member of the United States armed forces to receive equivalent credit toward certain occupational licenses relating to the training received

HB0240 Jails, Local Lock-ups: As enacted, authorizes counties to develop and operate transition centers pursuant to interlocal agreements; authorizes a transition center to partner with a nonprofit organization that provides programming designed to reduce recidivism

HB0386 Workers Compensation: As enacted, transfers administration of construction service provider registration from the secretary of state to the bureau of workers’ compensation

HB0419 TennCare: As enacted, adds chiropractic services performed by a person authorized to engage in the practice of chiropractic to the list of healthcare services that may be included as covered TennCare medical assistance.

HB0742 Wine & Wineries: As enacted, prohibits licensure as a winery direct shipper of in-state or out-of-state wine fulfillment houses; makes various other changes regarding the operation of winery direct shippers and fulfillment centers

HB0752 Scholarships and Financial Aid: As enacted, clarifies that the dual enrollment program will award the in-state tuition and mandatory fees cost up to a maximum amount for the first four courses taken and make other related changes.

HB0785 Probation and Parole: The Reentry Success Act of 2021 (Public Chapter 410) provides compensation to Tennessee counties who provide evidence-based programming for inmates housed in county jails. Evidence-based programming is defined as a program shown by scientific research to effectively reduce recidivism rates and increase an offender’s likelihood of success following release from incarceration, including programs focused on education, vocational training, mental health, substance abuse rehabilitation, or building healthy relationships.

HB0870 Victims’ Right: As enacted, revises provisions governing restitution to the victim; extends, from one year to two years, the time within which a victim of a crime may file a claim with the criminal injuries compensation fund

HB1178 Election Laws: As enacted, revises provisions governing convenient voting centers.

HB1186 Trusts: As enacted, makes various changes to laws regarding trusts.

HB1351 Sports: As enacted, authorizes an intercollegiate athlete at a four-year public or private institution of higher education located in this state, other than an institution of higher education governed by the board of regents of the state university and community college system, to earn compensation for the use of the athlete’s name, image, or likeness under certain conditions.

HB1398 Insurance, Health, Accident: As enacted, revises various provisions governing pharmacy benefits and pharmacy benefits managers.

SB0110 Motor Vehicles, Titling and Registration: enacts the “2021 Precious Cargo Act,” which establishes procedures for certain citizens with an intellectual or developmental disability or medical conditions to communicate specific needs to law enforcement and first responders.

SB0216 Barbers and/or Cosmetologists: requires applicants for a technician certificate of registration, master barber certificate of registration, barber instructor certificate of registration, cosmetologist license, manicuring license, cosmetology instructor license, aesthetician license, or natural hair styling license to obtain up to one hour of online or in-person training by a nonprofit on domestic violence.

SB0566 Homestead Exemptions: As enacted, increases maximum homestead exemption to be $35,000 or $52,500 for certain persons.

SB0588 Gaming: As enacted, transfers all powers and duties regarding the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act to the sports wagering advisory council.

SB0784 Driver Licenses: As enacted, requires that a Class H or hardship license issued to a minor holding a Class P license or instructional permit expires on the date the Class P license or instructional permit expires.

SB1114 Pensions and Retirement Benefits: As enacted, authorizes a correctional officer of a local government who is a member of the state retirement system to retire under the state retirement system upon completion of 25 years of creditable service; authorizes local governments participating in TCRS to adopt a mandatory age of retirement for correctional officers.

SB1315 Election Laws: enacts the “Tennessee Election Integrity Act,” which requires that absentee ballots, other than ballots authorized by state or federal law to be delivered electronically to qualified voters who are entitled to vote by absentee ballot, include a watermark approved by the coordinator of elections; requires a counting board official to verify that the absentee ballots contain the watermark and reject any ballot that does not bear the watermark.