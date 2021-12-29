FRANCES FRENCH LINEBERRY

Mrs. Lineberry, 82, of Linden, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Thomas Hickman Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, December 23, 2021, noon, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Judy Arnold officiating. Burial was at Steele Cemetery, Clifton. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Watt French and Sue Nix French. She was a graduate of Linden High School Class of 1957, and member of the cheerleading team. She worked as a receptionist at several places in Linden before retirement, including Linden Products and Perry Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Linden First United Methodist Church where she was active in the Methodist Women’s Fellowship and helped with Methodist Youth Fellowship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lineberry; a great grandson, Hunter Lineberry; sisters, Dorothy French and Martha Carroll; and brothers, Kenneth and Jimmy French. Survivors include her sons, Terry (Debbie) Lineberry of Linden, and Kevin (Jane Ann) Lineberry of Jackson; grandchildren, Heather (Jamie) Davidson, Jennifer (Jarrod) Richardson, Alycia (Bart) Rosson, Jonathan Lineberry, Matt (Tamara) Lineberry, Brooke Smith, Clay Lineberry, and Carter Lineberry; eleven great grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Randal) Arnold of Lobelville, and Doris (Steve) Brewer of Loretto; brothers, Bobby (Kathy) French and Tommy French, both of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 114 West Main, Linden TN 37096.