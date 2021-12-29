BILLY E. TRULL

Mr. Trull, 71, of Linden, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Wayne Qualls officiating. Burial was at Chestnut Grove Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Sam Trull and Dorothy Riley Trull. He worked as a farmer, cabinet builder, and at Dill Lumber Company, and attended Chestnut Grove Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard Ethan Miller. Survivors include his life partner, Juanita Burcham; daughter, Angie (Rink) Miller of Benton, Arkansas; granddaughter, Michaela (Colton) Tidball; great grandson, Case Ethan Tidball; a sister, Betty (Howard) O’Guin of Linden; a brother, Eddie (Jane) Trull of Brentwood; and a host of other loving family members and friends.