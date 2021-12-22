School Board Meeting By Editor | December 22, 2021 | 0 School Board Meets Jan. 10th The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, January 10, 2022, 5:00 p.m., at Perry County High School. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE December 22, 2021 | No Comments » City of Lobelville Monthly Meeting December 22, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – HINSON December 15, 2021 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE December 15, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITOR–HOWELL December 15, 2021 | No Comments »