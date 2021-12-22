SANTA: 60 KIDS, 17 ELDERLY, 40 FOOD BASKETS

Now in its thirteenth year, the SANTA program—which accepts community donations and brightens the Christmas of Perry County children—was another success, reports organizer Cindy Rogers, FFA sponsor at Perry County High School.

Partnering with FFA, the Perry County Sisterhood, FirstBank, and Cash Express work together each holiday season to make the program possible.

“We appreciate all the donations, whether it be money, food, toys, or clothing,” Rogers said.

This year the program served sixty kids and seventeen elderly, along with forty food baskets and thirty-eight Food Giant gift cards.