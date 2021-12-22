REBECCA JEAN COLEMAN

Ms. Coleman, 45, of Lobelville, formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, December 19, 2021, 2:30 p.m., at Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel, with Jack Lott officiating. Burial was at Dickson Memorial Gardens. She was born in Waverly, the daughter of Joe Coleman and Cathy J. Powell Coleman of Lobelville, who survive. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Herman T. Coleman, and a sister, Christine J. Smith. In addition to her parents, survivors include her grandmother, Martha Jean Coleman of Lobelville; children, Ashley Nicole Marie Casas Sanchez, Joseph Efracio Nicholas Casas Sanchez, Jr., and Joselyn Jean Romero, all of Lobelville; sisters, Susan A. (Frank) Grimesof Trenton, Cathy Jo Coleman of Linden, and Martha J. Coleman and Julie Ann (Travis) Stooksbury, both of Lobelville; and several nieces and nephews.