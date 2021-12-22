ML CONNECT: BRIEF SERVICE DISRUPTIONS

ML Connect customers in Perry County received notice this week of maintenance and upgrades that will result in a very brief interruption of service.

The notice said that the work in Linden is set tentatively for Friday, January 7, 2022, between the hours of midnight and 5:00 a.m., with service disruption of no more than 15 minutes for subscribers.

ML Connect said the result of this work will be a “more reliable network for existing and future subscribers.”

ML Connect will try to notify subscribers by email with schedule reminders; however, the internet provider said, “It might not always be possible due to unforeseen changes, so check mlconnect.com often for changes.

Other dates and locations—including for Lobelville—will be announced after Christmas, ML Connect told the Review.

In addition to Linden customers, other locations included in this round of upgrades include Erin, McEwen, Waverly, and Centerville.