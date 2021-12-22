‘Meet The Manager’ Event Held For Burgess at Mousetail Landing State Park

Tennessee State Parks officials welcomed Daniel Burgess into his new role as park manager at Mousetail Landing State Park with a “Meet the Manager” event at the park on Friday, December 10, 2021.

“Our park managers not only play important roles in our parks but help the parks play important roles in their communities,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said.

“We are excited to have this leadership in place at Mousetail Landing, and we are proud of our dedicated staff there.”

The position represents a promotion for Burgess, who had been a park ranger at Mousetail Landing since 2014 and interim manager of the park since May.

In his time there, Burgess has served the park in resource management, interpretive programming, supervision for building maintenance, safety and security, and built relationships with local businesses and government.

Burgess served as a park ranger at T.O. Fuller State Park in Memphis from 2011 to 2014.

He worked at Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tiptonville as a seasonal interpretive ranger from 2008-2011.

He has a B.S. degree in resource management from the University of Tennessee–Martin.