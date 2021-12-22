ISAAC VAN BROOKS

Mr. Brooks, 89, of Lobelville, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County, Lobelville, with Stuart Van Brooks and Wayne Swindell officiating. Burial was at Cunningham-Baker Cemetery, Lobelville. He was born in Dyersburg, the son of the late Isaac Newton Brooks and Delia Mae Bolden Brooks Tate. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a Corporal during the Korean War. He was the retired owner of Quality Heating and Air, and a member of Lobelville United Methodist Church, VFW of Dickson, and American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dana Ray Brooks, and two sisters, Ida Mae Brooks and Mattie Faye Brooks. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Katherine Cunningham Jones-Brooks of Lobelville; children, Anthony Van Brooks of Westland, Michigan, Connie A. Brooks Simpson Jones of Lobelville, and Stuart Van (Debbie) Brooks of Bon Aqua; atep-children, Clay Jones of Naples, Florida, and Katherine Jones of Raleigh, North Carolina; a brother, Harvey Ray Moore of Pleasantville; three sisters, Jean Edwards of Dickson, Evelyn (Robert) Manley of Hermitage, and Shirley (Vance) Moran of Sylvial fourteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren.