CHAMBER AWARD NOMINATIONS

The online nomination process for the Perry County Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards is now open and continues through December 31.

You can make your nominations by visiting the My Perry County Facebook page link to the survey.

Nominees will be announced New Year’s Day 2022, said Chamber Executive Director Allyson Dickey. Voting—also online—will run through February 1.

The awards banquet and ceremony will be held Thursday, February 10. 2022, at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center.

Categories are: Volunteer, Community Organization, Student, Public Servant, Student Athlete, Good Neighbor, Educator, Man of Year, Woman of Year, and Small Business.