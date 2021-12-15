WILMA RUTH JONES MARVIN

Mrs. Marvin, 78, of Linden, died Friday, December 3, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Mary Catharine Nelson officiating. Burial was at Jones-Todd Cemetery, Lobelville. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Jesse Clarance Jones and Julia Ann Sickles Jones. She was retired from Bell South where she worked as a lineman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Marvin; a son, James Lee Carroll; brother, Jesse Calvin Jones; four infant brothers, James William Jones, Patrick Earl, Robert Allen, and Willie Lee Jones; and a brother-in-law, Larry Kilmer. Survivors include a son, Roger Lynn Golden of Florida; a grandson, Bill Golden; a sister, Beverly Kilmer of Florida; a brother, Michael (Suzzan) Jones of Florida; special caregiver niece, Elizabeth (Chris) Donegan of Linden; four nieces; seven nephews; and many friends.